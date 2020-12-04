Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: BancorpSouth (BXS), Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) and QCR Holdings (QCRH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on BancorpSouth (BXS), Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) and QCR Holdings (QCRH).

BancorpSouth (BXS)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Hold rating on BancorpSouth yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 55.8% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BancorpSouth is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Dime Community Bancshares today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 71.4% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Dime Community Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

QCR Holdings (QCRH)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on QCR Holdings, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.9% and a 31.6% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for QCR Holdings with a $41.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.