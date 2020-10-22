Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Banc of California (BANC), Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) and Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Banc of California (BANC), Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) and Huntington Bancshares (HBAN).

Banc of California (BANC)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Banc of California today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 70.4% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of Commerce Holdings, and Central Pacific Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Banc of California with a $12.83 average price target.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo maintained a Hold rating on Guaranty Federal Bancshares today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.70, close to its 52-week low of $12.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 84.6% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, First Midwest Bancorp, and Limestone Bancorp.

The the analyst consensus on Guaranty Federal Bancshares is currently a Hold rating.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Huntington Bancshares. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.5% and a 25.3% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Huntington Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.67.

