Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Banc of California (BANC) and Business First Bancshares (BFST)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Banc of California (BANC) and Business First Bancshares (BFST) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Banc of California (BANC)

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Banc of California. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.54, close to its 52-week high of $21.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.3% and a 95.1% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Banc of California has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.33.

Business First Bancshares (BFST)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Hold rating on Business First Bancshares yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.76, close to its 52-week high of $24.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 75.9% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Meridian Interstate Bancorp.

Business First Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Hold.

