Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Avis Budget (CAR), Comerica (CMA) and Mastercard (MA)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Avis Budget (CAR), Comerica (CMA) and Mastercard (MA).

Avis Budget (CAR)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Avis Budget, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.91.

Jonas has an average return of 8.2% when recommending Avis Budget.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is ranked #596 out of 6165 analysts.

Avis Budget has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $34.67.

Comerica (CMA)

In a report released today, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Comerica, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.50, close to its 52-week low of $24.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.4% and a 37.0% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Comerica with a $63.33 average price target, representing an 112.5% upside. In a report issued on March 10, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Mastercard (MA)

In a report released today, Brett Huff from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard, with a price target of $264.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $237.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Huff is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 78.6% success rate. Huff covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Paypal Holdings, and ACI Worldwide.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mastercard with a $337.70 average price target, representing a 56.4% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $314.00 price target.

