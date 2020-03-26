Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Avis Budget (CAR) and Blackstone Group (BX)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Avis Budget (CAR) and Blackstone Group (BX).

Avis Budget (CAR)

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintained a Hold rating on Avis Budget yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.9% and a 42.9% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Axle, Meritor, and Autoliv.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Avis Budget with a $29.67 average price target.

Blackstone Group (BX)

Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a Buy rating on Blackstone Group yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 45.3% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Blackstone Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.60, a 52.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

