Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Avis Budget (CAR) and BankUnited (BKU)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Avis Budget (CAR) and BankUnited (BKU).

Avis Budget (CAR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained a Sell rating on Avis Budget today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is ranked #899 out of 6293 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Avis Budget with a $36.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BankUnited (BKU)

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on BankUnited, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.18, close to its 52-week low of $29.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BankUnited with a $38.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.