Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) and Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) and Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX).

Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Goldberg from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Atlantic Union Bankshares, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 58.5% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Atlantic Union Bankshares with a $36.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Campbell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Marketaxess Holdings, with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $385.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 56.3% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Marketaxess Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $370.83.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.