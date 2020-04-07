Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Athene Holding (ATH) and M&T Bank (MTB)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Athene Holding (ATH) and M&T Bank (MTB).

Athene Holding (ATH)

In a report released today, Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Athene Holding, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 52.1% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Athene Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.50, which is a 99.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

M&T Bank (MTB)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Hold rating on M&T Bank today and set a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.4% and a 46.7% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on M&T Bank is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $150.43, a 46.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

