Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), Webster Financial (WBS) and Healthequity (HQY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), Webster Financial (WBS) and Healthequity (HQY).

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

In a report released today, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Associated Banc-Corp, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.87, close to its 52-week high of $23.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 68.4% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Associated Banc-Corp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.50.

Webster Financial (WBS)

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Webster Financial, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 78.2% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Webster Financial with a $63.43 average price target.

Healthequity (HQY)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Healthequity today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $84.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 54.2% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthequity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.00.

