Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK), CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) and Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK), CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) and Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) with bullish sentiments.

AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK)

In a report released yesterday, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on AssetMark Financial Holdings, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.40.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 71.8% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and SEI Investments Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AssetMark Financial Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Rose from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on CrossFirst Bankshares, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 56.8% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CrossFirst Bankshares is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE)

In a report released yesterday, RJ Milligan from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.68, close to its 52-week high of $19.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 68.9% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, National Retail Properties, and Spirit Realty Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

