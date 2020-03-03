Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Ashford Hospitality (AHT), WhiteHorse (WHF) and BBX Capital (BBX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ashford Hospitality (AHT), WhiteHorse (WHF) and BBX Capital (BBX) with bullish sentiments.

Ashford Hospitality (AHT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Buy rating on Ashford Hospitality today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.21, close to its 52-week low of $1.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, and Office Properties Income.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ashford Hospitality is a Hold with an average price target of $3.40.

WhiteHorse (WHF)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on WhiteHorse today and set a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 72.3% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

WhiteHorse has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.83, representing a 14.1% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $16.00 price target.

BBX Capital (BBX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on BBX Capital today and set a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.54, close to its 52-week low of $3.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 51.8% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BBX Capital.

