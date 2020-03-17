Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG), CNO Financial (CNO) and Comerica (CMA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG), CNO Financial (CNO) and Comerica (CMA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Deutsche Bank analyst Joshua Shanker maintained a Hold rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 60.5% success rate. Shanker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Progressive, and Everest Re.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.13.

CNO Financial (CNO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally maintained a Hold rating on CNO Financial today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.48, close to its 52-week low of $9.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 50.7% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

CNO Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.50, implying a 65.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, B.Riley FBR also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.00 price target.

Comerica (CMA)

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Comerica, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.13, close to its 52-week low of $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Comerica is a Hold with an average price target of $65.67, implying a 104.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

