Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG), Citigroup (C) and American Tower (AMT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG), Citigroup (C) and American Tower (AMT) with bullish sentiments.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co on September 17 and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.11, close to its 52-week high of $109.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 57.9% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.56, a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Citigroup (C)

In a report issued on September 17, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Citigroup, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 74.9% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citigroup is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.33, representing a 50.5% upside. In a report issued on September 8, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

American Tower (AMT)

In a report issued on September 20, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on American Tower, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $240.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 80.9% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, GDS Holdings, and T Mobile US.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for American Tower with a $292.00 average price target, a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

