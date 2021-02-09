Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) and Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) and Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) with bullish sentiments.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co yesterday and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $117.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 65.8% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arthur J Gallagher & Co with a $136.10 average price target, implying a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan maintained a Buy rating on Cboe Global Markets yesterday and set a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $92.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 69.7% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cboe Global Markets with a $106.80 average price target, which is a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

