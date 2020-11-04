Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO), Summit Hotel Properties (INN) and Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO), Summit Hotel Properties (INN) and Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) with bullish sentiments.

Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Argo Group International Holdings, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 66.5% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Hallmark Financial Services, and Old Republic International.

Argo Group International Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Buy rating on Summit Hotel Properties yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 63.4% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50, which is a 51.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Marketaxess Holdings yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $539.69, close to its 52-week high of $575.60.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 71.2% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marketaxess Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $543.20, a 0.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $621.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.