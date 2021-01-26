Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO), MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) and BancorpSouth (BXS)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO), MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) and BancorpSouth (BXS).

Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Buy rating on Argo Group International Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 69.6% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Hallmark Financial Services, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argo Group International Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on MetroCity Bankshares yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 91.4% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The the analyst consensus on MetroCity Bankshares is currently a Hold rating.

BancorpSouth (BXS)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Hold rating on BancorpSouth yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.25, close to its 52-week high of $30.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 55.6% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BancorpSouth is a Hold with an average price target of $28.75, implying a -3.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BXS: