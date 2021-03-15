Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO) and German American Bancorp (GABC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO) and German American Bancorp (GABC).

Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Argo Group International Holdings, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.31, close to its 52-week high of $52.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 71.2% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Old Republic International, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argo Group International Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.50, implying a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Compass Point also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $61.00 price target.

German American Bancorp (GABC)

Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Hold rating on German American Bancorp today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.77, close to its 52-week high of $48.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 37.2% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The the analyst consensus on German American Bancorp is currently a Hold rating.

