Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Ares Management (ARES) and Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ares Management (ARES) and Danimer Scientific (DNMR) with bullish sentiments.

Ares Management (ARES)

Jefferies analyst Gerald O’Hara maintained a Buy rating on Ares Management today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.01.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Hara is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 87.7% success rate. O’Hara covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Blackstone Group, and LPL Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ares Management with a $62.00 average price target.

Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

In a report released today, Laurence Alexander from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Danimer Scientific, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.27, close to its 52-week low of $15.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 68.2% success rate. Alexander covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Eastman Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Danimer Scientific with a $42.00 average price target.

