Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Ares Commercial (ACRE), Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO) and Douglas Emmett (DEI)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ares Commercial (ACRE), Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO) and Douglas Emmett (DEI).

Ares Commercial (ACRE)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Ares Commercial, with a price target of $16.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.69, close to its 52-week high of $15.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 71.3% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

Ares Commercial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.20, representing a 2.9% upside. In a report issued on April 22, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Argo Group International Holdings, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.95, close to its 52-week high of $55.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 69.8% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Hallmark Financial Services, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Argo Group International Holdings with a $62.50 average price target.

Douglas Emmett (DEI)

In a report released yesterday, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Douglas Emmett. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 70.3% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Douglas Emmett has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.33, a -7.6% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.