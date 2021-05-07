Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Ares Capital (ARCC) and Swiss Re AG (OtherSSREF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ares Capital (ARCC) and Swiss Re AG (SSREF) with bullish sentiments.

Ares Capital (ARCC)

In a report issued on May 4, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ares Capital, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.06, close to its 52-week high of $19.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 71.9% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Ares Capital has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.81, implying a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

RBC Capital analyst Kamran Hossain maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG on May 4 and set a price target of CHF105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.05, close to its 52-week high of $101.64.

Hossain has an average return of 11.1% when recommending Swiss Re AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Hossain is ranked #2165 out of 7493 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Swiss Re AG with a $104.19 average price target, implying a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF103.00 price target.

