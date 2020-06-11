Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Arbor Realty (ABR), Prosperity Bancshares (PB) and US Bancorp (USB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Arbor Realty (ABR), Prosperity Bancshares (PB) and US Bancorp (USB).

Arbor Realty (ABR)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Buy rating on Arbor Realty today and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 57.9% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Arbor Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

In a report released today, Jennifer Demba from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Prosperity Bancshares, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Demba is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 57.2% success rate. Demba covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Capstar Financial Holdings.

Prosperity Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.86.

US Bancorp (USB)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Sell rating on US Bancorp today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 48.2% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for US Bancorp with a $43.86 average price target.

