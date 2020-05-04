Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Apollo Global Management (APO), Federated Hermes (FHI) and Solar Capital (SLRC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Apollo Global Management (APO), Federated Hermes (FHI) and Solar Capital (SLRC).

Apollo Global Management (APO)

In a report released today, Michael Carrier from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Hold rating on Apollo Global Management, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Carrier is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 54.9% success rate. Carrier covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Intercontinental Exchange.

Apollo Global Management has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.75, which is a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Federated Hermes (FHI)

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Federated Hermes, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 46.4% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Federated Hermes is a Hold with an average price target of $22.40, which is a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Solar Capital (SLRC)

J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained a Buy rating on Solar Capital today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Shane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 69.8% success rate. Shane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Investment Corp, Capital One Financial, and TPG Specialty Lending.

Solar Capital has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00, implying a 30.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SLRC: