Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Apollo Global Management (APO), Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) and Berkshire Hills (BHLB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Apollo Global Management (APO), Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) and Berkshire Hills (BHLB).

Apollo Global Management (APO)

KBW analyst Robert Lee maintained a Buy rating on Apollo Global Management today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 66.1% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Ares Management, and Carlyle Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apollo Global Management is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.33, a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

KBW analyst Meyer Shields maintained a Buy rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co today and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $106.65, close to its 52-week high of $109.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Shields is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 72.4% success rate. Shields covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, State Auto Financial, and GooseHead Insurance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arthur J Gallagher & Co with a $110.13 average price target, representing a 3.9% upside. In a report issued on July 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

Berkshire Hills (BHLB)

KBW analyst Collyn Gilbert maintained a Hold rating on Berkshire Hills today and set a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.59, close to its 52-week low of $9.15.

Gilbert has an average return of 20.0% when recommending Berkshire Hills.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilbert is ranked #420 out of 6832 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Berkshire Hills is a Hold with an average price target of $12.83.

