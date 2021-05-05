Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Aon (AON), Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) and Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Aon (AON), Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) and Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) with bullish sentiments.

Aon (AON)

J.P. Morgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar maintained a Buy rating on Aon on May 3 and set a price target of $249.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $253.93, close to its 52-week high of $254.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Bhullar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 58.5% success rate. Bhullar covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Aon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $260.00, a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $287.00 price target.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan maintained a Buy rating on Cboe Global Markets on May 3 and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $108.26, close to its 52-week high of $109.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 68.3% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cboe Global Markets is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $112.75, which is a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein maintained a Buy rating on Host Hotels & Resorts today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.57, close to its 52-week high of $18.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 60.5% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Hersha Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Host Hotels & Resorts with a $19.31 average price target, representing a 7.6% upside. In a report issued on April 23, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

