Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Aon (AON) and One Liberty Properties (OLP)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aon (AON) and One Liberty Properties (OLP).

Aon (AON)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Aon, with a price target of $247.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $197.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 59.3% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Aon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $222.50.

One Liberty Properties (OLP)

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on One Liberty Properties, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 57.9% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Bluerock Residential Growth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for One Liberty Properties.

