Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Annaly Capital (NLY), Bank Of Montreal (BMO) and Lendingtree (TREE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Annaly Capital (NLY), Bank Of Montreal (BMO) and Lendingtree (TREE).

Annaly Capital (NLY)

In a report released today, Matthew Howlett from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Annaly Capital, with a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 61.2% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, ARMOUR Residential REIT, and New Residential Inv.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Annaly Capital with a $10.50 average price target, a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

RBC Capital analyst Darko Mihelic maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Montreal yesterday and set a price target of C$98.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 66.2% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank Of Montreal with a $77.52 average price target, implying a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$104.00 price target.

Lendingtree (TREE)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Hold rating on Lendingtree yesterday and set a price target of $343.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $292.87, close to its 52-week low of $281.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 60.1% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lendingtree is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $369.71, implying a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

