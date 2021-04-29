Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and United Rentals (URI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and United Rentals (URI) with bullish sentiments.

United Rentals (URI)

In a report issued on April 18, Mircea Dobre from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on United Rentals. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $324.85, close to its 52-week high of $341.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobre is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 65.2% success rate. Dobre covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, Lincoln Electric Holdings, and John Bean Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Rentals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $328.60, which is a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $375.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on URI: