Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and UBS Group AG (UBS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and UBS Group AG (UBS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

UBS Group AG (UBS)

In a report issued on May 5, Jernej Omahen from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG, with a price target of CHF17.60. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.49, close to its 52-week high of $16.31.

Omahen has an average return of 34.2% when recommending UBS Group AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Omahen is ranked #2600 out of 7510 analysts.

UBS Group AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.31, representing a 19.1% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF16.00 price target.

