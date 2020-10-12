Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Two Harbors (TWO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Two Harbors (TWO) with bullish sentiments.

Two Harbors (TWO)

In a report issued on March 25, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Two Harbors, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.1% and a 45.7% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Arlington Asset Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Two Harbors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on TWO: