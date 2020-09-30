Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) with bullish sentiments.

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

In a report issued on November 25, Scott Chan CFA from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Toronto Dominion Bank, with a price target of C$81.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.96.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 46.9% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Royal Bank Of Canada.

Toronto Dominion Bank has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $50.80, a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 21, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$81.00 price target.

