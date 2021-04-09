Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Owl Rock Capital (ORCC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) with bullish sentiments.

Owl Rock Capital (ORCC)

In a report issued on March 31, Mitchel Penn from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Owl Rock Capital and a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.05, close to its 52-week high of $14.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Penn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 80.0% success rate. Penn covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Trinity Capital, Inc., Capital Southwest, and Golub Capital Bdc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Owl Rock Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.71.

