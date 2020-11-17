Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Meta Financial Group (CASH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Meta Financial Group (CASH) with bullish sentiments.

Meta Financial Group (CASH)

In a report issued on November 21, Daniel Cardenas from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Meta Financial Group, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.58.

Cardenas has an average return of 14.8% when recommending Meta Financial Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Cardenas is ranked #2291 out of 7091 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Meta Financial Group with a $35.25 average price target, representing a 0.7% upside. In a report issued on November 21, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

