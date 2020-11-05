Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) with bullish sentiments.

Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on Marsh & Mclennan Companies on October 29 and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $109.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 58.3% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marsh & Mclennan Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.38, which is a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

