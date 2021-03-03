Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and KBC Group (KBCSY)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and KBC Group (KBCSY) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

KBC Group (KBCSY)

KBC Group received a Hold rating from BNP Paribas analyst Exane BNP Paribas yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.64, close to its 52-week high of $38.49.

The the analyst consensus on KBC Group is currently a Hold rating.

