Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) with bullish sentiments.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin maintained a Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. on April 15 and set a price target of $177.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $161.24, close to its 52-week high of $161.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Usdin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 80.1% success rate. Usdin covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $168.00, representing a 6.9% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on JPM: