Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Healthequity (HQY)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Healthequity (HQY) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Healthequity (HQY)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mark Marcon maintained a Hold rating on Healthequity on April 8 and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 79.5% success rate. Marcon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Resources Connection, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Healthequity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.00, a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Leerink Partners also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on HQY: