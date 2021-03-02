Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF) with bullish sentiments.

Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLF)

In a report issued on February 1, Michael Sanderson from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Hargreaves Lansdown, with a price target of £19.80. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.45, close to its 52-week high of $23.77.

Sanderson has an average return of 3.2% when recommending Hargreaves Lansdown.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanderson is ranked #1965 out of 7342 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hargreaves Lansdown with a $23.19 average price target.

