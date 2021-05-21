Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (FLGMF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (FLGMF) with bullish sentiments.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (FLGMF)

In a report issued on May 11, Mark Rothschild from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust, with a price target of $19.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 78.9% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and Dream Office Real Estate Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust with a $18.50 average price target, a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Desjardins also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.50 price target.

