Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Fisker (FSR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Fisker (FSR) with bullish sentiments.

Fisker (FSR)

R.F. Lafferty analyst Jaime Perez maintained a Buy rating on Fisker on February 26 and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Perez is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 44.1% success rate. Perez covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Luminar Technologies, Propetro Holding, and Workhorse Group.

Fisker has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, representing a 20.2% upside. In a report issued on February 11, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on FSR: