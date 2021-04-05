Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) with bullish sentiments.

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

In a report issued on March 21, Thomas Rothäusler from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen, with a price target of EUR50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $91.50, equals to its 52-week high of $91.50.

Rothäusler has an average return of 17.3% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothäusler is ranked #6492 out of 7423 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Wohnen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.19, representing a -40.8% downside. In a report issued on March 15, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR47.50 price target.

