Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Corporate Office Properties (OFC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Corporate Office Properties (OFC) with bullish sentiments.

Corporate Office Properties (OFC)

Corporate Office Properties received a Buy rating and a $30.00 price target from Mizuho Securities analyst Mizuho Securities on January 11. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.34.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Corporate Office Properties with a $29.80 average price target.

