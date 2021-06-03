Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF) with bullish sentiments.

CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Rob Goff maintained a Buy rating on CloudMD Software & Services on April 1 and set a price target of C$3.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.50.

Goff has an average return of 36.5% when recommending CloudMD Software & Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #51 out of 7540 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CloudMD Software & Services with a $3.11 average price target, implying a 92.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

