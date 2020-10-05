Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Canaccord Genuity (CCORF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Canaccord Genuity (CCORF) with bullish sentiments.

Canaccord Genuity (CCORF)

In a report issued on August 7, Rob Goff from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Canaccord Genuity, with a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.97.

Goff has an average return of 16.1% when recommending Canaccord Genuity.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #241 out of 6960 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canaccord Genuity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.72, which is a 44.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$10.00 price target.

