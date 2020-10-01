Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM) with bullish sentiments.

Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM)

In a report issued on September 24, Neil Downey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Asset Mng, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Downey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 67.4% success rate. Downey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Brookfield Property Partners.

Brookfield Asset Mng has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.27, a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

