Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Aon (AON)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Aon (AON) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Aon (AON)

Deutsche Bank analyst Phil Stefano maintained a Hold rating on Aon on May 25 and set a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $247.52, close to its 52-week high of $260.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Stefano is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 78.6% success rate. Stefano covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Arthur J Gallagher & Co, and Cincinnati Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aon is a Hold with an average price target of $261.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AON: