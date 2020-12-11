Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Ameris Bancorp (ABCB), Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) and Healthequity (HQY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB), Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) and Healthequity (HQY).

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Ameris Bancorp, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 90.2% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ameris Bancorp is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.00.

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Hold rating on Compass Diversified Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 70.4% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Compass Diversified Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Healthequity (HQY)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Healthequity and a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 67.8% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, Hallmark Financial Services, and Old Republic International.

Healthequity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.86, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

