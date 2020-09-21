Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) and Fulton Financial (FULT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) and Fulton Financial (FULT) with bullish sentiments.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ameris Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.52, close to its 52-week low of $17.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 39.1% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ameris Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fulton Financial (FULT)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo maintained a Buy rating on Fulton Financial today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.21, close to its 52-week low of $8.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 54.5% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Limestone Bancorp, Flagstar Bancorp, and Tristate Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fulton Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $10.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.