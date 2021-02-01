Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) and Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) and Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) with bullish sentiments.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Ameris Bancorp, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 72.5% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ameris Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.00.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Buy rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $115.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 63.5% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arthur J Gallagher & Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $135.70.

