Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Ameriprise Financial (AMP), S&P Global (SPGI) and Uniti Group (UNIT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Ameriprise Financial (AMP), S&P Global (SPGI) and Uniti Group (UNIT).

Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

In a report released today, Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Ameriprise Financial, with a price target of $236.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $247.50, close to its 52-week high of $251.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 65.1% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Prudential Financial, and Principal Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ameriprise Financial with a $260.13 average price target.

S&P Global (SPGI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler initiated coverage with a Buy rating on S&P Global today and set a price target of $437.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $383.93, close to its 52-week high of $389.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 73.6% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Grand Canyon Education, and Nielsen Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for S&P Global with a $420.38 average price target, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report issued on April 12, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $421.00 price target.

Uniti Group (UNIT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery maintained a Sell rating on Uniti Group today and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Flannery is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 68.7% success rate. Flannery covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Lumen Technologies, and T Mobile US.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uniti Group is a Hold with an average price target of $11.38.

