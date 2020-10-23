Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Ameriprise Financial (AMP), KeyCorp (KEY) and Synovus (SNV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Ameriprise Financial (AMP), KeyCorp (KEY) and Synovus (SNV).

Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

In a report issued on October 21, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ameriprise Financial, with a price target of $187.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $170.32, close to its 52-week high of $180.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 57.2% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and BrightSphere Investment Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ameriprise Financial with a $181.29 average price target, which is an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $182.00 price target.

KeyCorp (KEY)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on KeyCorp on October 21 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 75.4% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

KeyCorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.70, implying a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Citigroup also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Synovus (SNV)

In a report issued on October 21, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Synovus, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.4% and a 43.9% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Synovus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00, representing a 14.2% upside. In a report issued on October 19, Stephens also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

